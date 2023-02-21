JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jeff Price is an English instructor at Science Hill High School whose poetry collection was recently published, marking his first major publication.

A release from Redhawk Publications said Price’s collection is named One Steady Glance and features a number of individual poems he’s written through the years – spanning back to 1992.

Price said one of his students who was recently published encouraged him to submit some of his work.

“Kade Jenkins, a former student of mine, recently had a book of poetry published and suggested that I should submit some of my work; that began a month’s long quest to locate poems from notebooks, old folders, flash drives, the cloud, and probably one or two other places,” said Price. “It also got me back to the keyboard to write some new stuff.”

Price credited his recent publication with re-igniting his desire to write, according to the release. He said “a good bit” of the work is focused on his family, wife and students; and he hopes the collection appeals to his students at Science Hill.

“There’s poems about my family and there’s poems about, a lot of poems about, teaching and coaching. And I wrote a poem I’m pretty happy about, about my dog. So I hope he likes that as much as I like him,” Price told News Channel 11.

Partial proceeds from One Steady Glance will go to the K9s for Warriors non-profit organization, which provides service dogs to veterans, according to the release.