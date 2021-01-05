Science Hill High School officials highlight students’ achievements throughout 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School officials presented the Johnson City Board of Education with updates regarding student grades, scores and athletic achievements at Monday night’s meeting.

Science Hill Principal Todd Barnett along with Assistant Principal Dr. Josh Carter highlighted achievements that ranged from athletic to scholastic.

SHHS 2020 club achievements

Student Government Association delivered 100 turkeys and food baskets for Hilltopper families in need, up from 70 baskets last year

Staff and students partnered with Second Harvest Food Back to distribute food to over 500 families in a two-day span

Random Acts of Kindness Club provided gifts for nearly 40 children within the community

SHHS 2020 academic achievements

Science Hill has added AP World History, AP French and AP Computer Science, offering 28 Advanced Placement courses within the curriculum

For the 2020 AP exams, 64.9% of test takers scored 3 or higher, exceeding the national percentage of 62.2% and the state percentage of 59% scoring this or higher

Science Hill had 136 AP scholars in 2020 — students who score a 3 or better on three different AP exams

Class of 2020 earned an overall composite score of 22.7 on the ACT, higher than the Class of 2020 Tennessee state average of 19.3

SHHS 2020 athletic achievements

Boys’ cross country finished season as conference runner-up

Girls’ cross country finished season as region champs and third place at state conference

Runner Jenna Hutchins holds current title as region one champion, large school state champion, current national record holder in two events, ranked number one under-18 female runner in the United States

Football team finished as state playoff qualifier

Boys’ golf team earned conference, district and regional runner up

Girls’ soccer team finished as conference and district champions, regional runner-up and sub-state qualifier

Volleyball team completed the season at 28-6 as conference runner-up and district tournament champion, regional tournament champions, state sectional champion and state tournament qualifier

Seven members of the volleyball team earned spots on the academic all conference

Student athletes currently hold a 3.57 GPA, which is a slight increase from 3.51 last January

Barnett told Johnson City school board members the past year presented multiple hurdles — all of which students and staff continue to overcome.