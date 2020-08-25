Science Hill High School increasing security at football games to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In just a matter of days Science Hill High School’s football team will host its first home game of the season as they take on David Crockett High School.

Before kickoff, News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke with school officials and found out they are implementing extra safety measures and following extensive protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Science Hill HS is hosting their first home game of the season, this Friday! How are they preparing to host a crowd while social distancing? I spoke to school administrators. The full story tonight on @wjhl11 at 6! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7Yh16FJCoI — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) August 25, 2020

Officials at Science Hill High School said Tuesday they plan to enforce social distancing guidelines in order to ensure a long and prosperous season for students.

We’re told a stadium that seats about 7,000 people will be reduced to less than half capacity.

“Our maximum is going to be around 3,000. We’ve counted that number by going through the entire stadium and taking two seats open on each side and nobody in front or behind,” Science Hill High School Athletic Director, Keith Turner said.

Last week, Elizabethton High School set the tone for home games and Science Hill High School is looking to follow suit.

“I did monitor what was going on at Elizabethton. Overall, I thought they did a great job,” Turner said. “I think the advantage that we have is the resources of the access security will be able to help us enforce it a little more.”

At Kermit Tipton Stadium, guests will only be allowed to sit in pairs.

Seats marked with caution tape are to be left empty. Tickets will also be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“If we do have tickets available at the game, it’ll only be sold out of the ticket booth here on the Freedom Hall side,” Turner said.

Turner said school officials plan to make sure social distancing and mask rules are followed to a ‘T’.

“People that do not want to follow these guidelines will be asked to leave the stadium,” Turner said. “We are adding a lot more security than normal.

Community areas like concessions will be heavily re-directed to reduce clusters of people gathering.

“We will have multiple concessions throughout the stadium. It will be a limited menu of prepackaged items,” Turner said.

The bathrooms lines will also be spaced too.

“We will also have custodial staff on duty the entire game that will be doing cleaning throughout the game,” he said.

At the end of the games, the fans will not be allowed to rush the field, to prevent large crowds.