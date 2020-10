BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Walmart confirmed with News Channel 11 that their store in Bristol, Virginia will close at 2 p.m. October 29 and reopen October 31 for deep cleaning.

In an e-mail Walmart officials said in part, "...as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through tomorrow (October 30), providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Saturday, October 31 at 7am."