JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Freedom Hall Civic Center.

It will be a ticketed event, with each graduating senior receiving nine tickets during graduation practice, which will take place at 1 p.m. Friday inside Freedom Hall.

Johnson City Schools shared the following information about Saturday’s ceremony: