JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Freedom Hall Civic Center.
It will be a ticketed event, with each graduating senior receiving nine tickets during graduation practice, which will take place at 1 p.m. Friday inside Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Schools shared the following information about Saturday’s ceremony:
- We ask that you limit what you bring inside. If you need to bring a bag inside of the event, please ensure that it is a clear bag. All bags that are not clear will be searched upon entry.
- Graduation practice is required and will begin promptly at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27 inside Freedom Hall Arena. Please allow 1.5 hours to complete practice and review information. It is imperative that seniors be on time.
- For the ceremony, seniors should be inside Freedom Hall Auxiliary gym (located by swimming pool) by 9 a.m.
- All guests should arrive and be seated inside Freedom Hall by 9:30 a.m.
- The proper attire for graduation is a Science Hill Custom Cap & Gown purchased from Jostens and business casual. It is requested that gentlemen wear shirts with collars, ties, dark or khaki pants, dark shoes and socks. Ladies are requested to wear a dress or slacks and a shirt with dress shoes. Please choose your shoes wisely as you will be walking from the gym to the stadium.
- Decorations or messages on caps will be permitted but must adhere to our policy regarding content.
- Handicap drop-off and pick-up will be at the plaza level of Freedom Hall. All seating, including handicap, will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. A deaf interpreter will be on stage facing section 8 and the first three rows will be reserved for those will hearing impairment.
- Live streaming of this event will be available for family and friends who are unable to attend the ceremony. The link for the live stream will be available at www.jcschools.org the morning of the event.