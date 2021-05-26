Science Hill graduation moved indoors due to potential inclement weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.

The ceremony will take place inside Freedom Hall Civic Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

Due to limited seating, each graduate will receive 10 tickets. Tickets will be distributed to graduates during graduation practice Friday morning.

Face masks will be optional for family members and friends in attendance, but school officials do recommend that families arrive and sit together as a group.

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.jcshools.org.