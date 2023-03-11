WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A teen activist and Science Hill student was honored in the nation’s capital on Friday.

Tybre Faw was inducted as a student ambassador for the National Parks Service’s 400 Years of African American History Commission.

Faw told News Channel 11 that his role on the commission will let him carry on the legacy of civil rights activists.

“People like the civil rights activists Freddie May, John Lewis, Martin Luther King — they paved the way and I want to make sure I can keep going with it,” Faw said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

The commission was formed in 2019, marking the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the English colonies.

While in Washington, Faw filmed videos for the commission and spoke about his book and friendship with the late civil rights icon John Lewis.