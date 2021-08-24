Science Hill finishes laying new turf on Steve Spurrier Field

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hilltopper students and athletes can enjoy a new turf installed at Steve Spurrier Field at Kermit-Tipton Stadium.

Science Hill introduces new turf. (PHOTO: WJHL)

Science Hill introduces new turf. (PHOTO: WJHL)

Science Hill introduces new turf. (PHOTO: WJHL)

Science Hill introduces new turf. (PHOTO: WJHL)

Science Hill introduces new turf. (PHOTO: WJHL) PHOTOS: WJHL

Science Hill High School introduced the newly installed field just in time for the 2021 football season.

The Hilltoppers will travel to Anderson County this Friday and West Ridge next week. They will host Powell at Steve Spurrier Field at Kermit Tipton stadium for their home opener on Sept. 10.

For a complete list of high school football schedules in the region, check out News Channel 11’s Touchdown Friday Night page.