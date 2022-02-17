JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School opened the doors of its “Career and Technical Education” or CTE department to the community on Thursday to showcase all the opportunities in store for students.

School officials from Science Hill say that it is a hands on experience for current and future students to see how learning a trade in school can benefit their future.

According to a release from the school, there are 18 programs that students can choose from in the CTE department.

Welding

Horticulture Science

Architectural Engineering Design

Residential and commercial construction

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing

Audio and visual productions

Office management

Teaching as a profession

Nursing services

Therapeutic services

Sports and human performance

Culinary arts

Human and social science

Cosmetology

Criminal justice

Marketing management

Technology

Automotive maintenance and light repair

The program focuses on teaching students certain skills that will be used in specific jobs. The goal is for students to be well-prepared for life after high school whether they choose to jump straight into the workforce or choose higher education.