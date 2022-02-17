JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School opened the doors of its “Career and Technical Education” or CTE department to the community on Thursday to showcase all the opportunities in store for students.
School officials from Science Hill say that it is a hands on experience for current and future students to see how learning a trade in school can benefit their future.
According to a release from the school, there are 18 programs that students can choose from in the CTE department.
- Welding
- Horticulture Science
- Architectural Engineering Design
- Residential and commercial construction
- Mechanical, electrical and plumbing
- Audio and visual productions
- Office management
- Teaching as a profession
- Nursing services
- Therapeutic services
- Sports and human performance
- Culinary arts
- Human and social science
- Cosmetology
- Criminal justice
- Marketing management
- Technology
- Automotive maintenance and light repair
The program focuses on teaching students certain skills that will be used in specific jobs. The goal is for students to be well-prepared for life after high school whether they choose to jump straight into the workforce or choose higher education.