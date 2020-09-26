Science Hill cross country team participates in St. Jude’s virtual 5K, raise over $6K for cancer research

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill High School cross country team Saturday participated in the St. Jude virtual 5K fundraiser for childhood cancer.

According to St. Jude Spokesperson Angela Eastridge, the Science Hill team raised $6,380.

“Supporting children and families who are currently battling cancer, but I also want you to know that those dollars are going to fund the cure for cancer and childhood bleeding disorders,” she said. “So, runners and coaches, you’ve already proven that you have a passion for running, but today you’ve also proven that you have compassion for other people, and for that reason, we are just so very, very proud of you.”

The team ran a timed race starting at the Tweetsie Trail.











“It really didn’t defeat you guys in our season, even though our season has been cut off 40 percent, upperclassmen, you guys know what a real season looks like, but this right here means more to me than a real season, just helping each other out,” Science Hill Cross Country Coach David Nutter told his runners Saturday after the 5K. “Just because this season might feel like a loss just because we don’t have the meets we want to run, this right here raising over $6,000 to help kids that are laying in bed, it’s awesome.”