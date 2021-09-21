Science Hill clarifies bag policy for football games after confusion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School will not require clear bags in order to enter Kermit Tipton Stadium, Hilltoppers athletic director Keith Turner said Tuesday.

Further clarification was issued after some confusion during Friday night’s contest against William Blount.

“We will check all bags that come into the stadium, no backpacks allowed,” Turner said. “And that is primarily for students because they tend to be the ones that do that. We will allow diaper bags and those sort of things, but all bags that come into the stadium will be checked. And we are not requiring clear bags.”

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, the site for Science Hill’s season opener in August, requires fans to bring personal items in clear bags, Turner said. That will not be the case at Kermit Tipton Stadium.