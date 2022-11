JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Daniel Boone and Science Hill’s football teams were among those who received a big send-off Friday as they hit the road for the playoff quarterfinals.

Class 5A Daniel Boone will face Knox West while Science Hill travels to Maryville for a Class 6A showdown.

Also in Northeast Tennessee, Greeneville travels to Anderson County in the Class 4A playoffs.

