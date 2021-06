JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Science Hill athletics teams were honored Monday after missing graduation in order to play at state.

The Johnson City Board of Education recognized the school’s baseball and tennis teams.

The baseball team defeated Hardin County 9–5 last month to win the Class AAA championship, the team’s fifth since 1947 and first in more than 20 years.

The tennis team took home their second state championship ever and the first since 2009 by defeating Franklin 4–1.