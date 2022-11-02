JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Science Hill Hilltopper band will host its inaugural Band Jam on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Current Johnson City Schools 4th and 5th-grade students and their families are invited to the event. Students will have an opportunity to meet the band directors, hear the instruments up close and play one-on-one with the Science Hill drumline.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the students at Science Hill and showing them how amazing the band experience at the high school is,” said Science Hill Band Director Carson Vermillion. “We want students to begin thinking early about the different opportunities that we have available at Science Hill and we want to encourage them to keep high school band on their list.”

Band Jam kicks off Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. with food trucks and the marching band performance at 7 p.m.