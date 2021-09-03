Science Hill adds new teaching course to Career and Technical Education program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School has added a “Teaching as a Profession” course to its Career and Technical Education program.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, the Teaching as a Profession program will consist of four courses: Fundamentals of Education, Teaching as a Profession I and II, and Teaching as a Profession Practicum.

Science Hill teacher Wendy Whitmore, who will be teaching the classes, said she is excited about the opportunity.

“We’ve had a great response from students,” Whitmore said. “Science Hill students have a wonderful attitude about the promise that education can bring to kids. Our hopes are that many students who complete this program will return to Johnson City Schools as teachers after their university teacher training.”

“This class helps me learn the different things I need to do to become a teacher and how I can be an effective teacher,” said SHHS student Kaci Boston. Bostonhas aspirations to be a teacher herself.

The school says that the classes will consist of group work, short lectures and individual projects. Students will learn about school system structure, major education theorists and their ideas about learning.

Students will compile portfolios at the end of the semester in which they will show off the ideas and information that they learned during their course, as well as attend field placement opportunities at local schools.