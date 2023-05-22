JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School is wrapping up around the Tri-Cities for summer break, and the 3rd annual ‘School’s Out Block Party’ is coming to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

It’s happening Wednesday, May 24 from 5-9 p.m. There will be several activities, vendors and giveaways. The cost of admission is free, and there will even be a showing of the movie ‘Encanto’ at 7:15 p.m.

Organizers with the group 4Thirteen encourage people to come out and bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

T.R. Dunn sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the tradition that has drastically grown over the past few years.