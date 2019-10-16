Schools in Wytheville closed Wednesday due to water line issue

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A water line issue in one Southwest Virginia town has caused schools to cancel for Wednesday.

According to a post from Wythe County Public Schools, all schools in the town of Wythe are closed Wednesday, October 16.

Students, as well as faculty and staff, are asked to stay home on Wednesday.

Only schools in the town are closed. All other Wythe County schools are open.

The town issued a boil water advisory Tuesday as a precaution after some pipelines went dry while a leak was being repaired on 10th Street.

The town expects the problem to be solved by Thursday.