LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county.

“We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent Denis Yonts. “Among that, three schools had six to eight feet of water in them. They are completely unusable right now.”

The system was set to begin the school year Aug. 10, but the new goal is to have students back at their desks by Sept. 21.

Among the schools consolidating students is Letcher County Central High School. The school has been a recovery hub in the area since the floods that left dozens dead.

“The very first night of the flood we opened up as a shelter,” said principal Scottie Billeter. “Then we became a distribution center. Just recently, we stopped being a distribution center and are now starting to shift gears into being back to school.”

The high school will share its space with West Whitesburg Elementary. The elementary school brings with it 400 students into a building already housing 800 of its own. To accommodate the consolidation, one wing of the building will be dedicated to West Whitesburg Elementary.

“We’ve already started working on our safe school plans and how we’re going to do all of our drills,” said Billeter. “Our arrival times, lunch times, dismissal times, how we’re going to blend all that.”

According to Yonts, officials are still trying to figure out bus routes due to the still-unusable roads and the varying locations of student homes. Yonts also told News Channel 11 that students will be given all their necessary school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“We hope to help them overcome some of those obstacles so kids can come to school,” Yonts said.

Additionally, Yonts said the school system plans to offer both mental and physical healthcare to students through partnerships with community organizations.

Despite the recent tragedy and hardships, educators are still excited to welcome students back to school.

“I’m glad the kids are getting back into the building and just getting back to a normal life,” said librarian Sharie Bailey. “[It] will be great for them.”