JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposed school voucher program that one Johnson City School Board member said would be “a nail in the coffin” for public schools took center stage during a breakfast Friday with three local lawmakers.

Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Representatives Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough), and Tim Hicks (R-Gray) expressed some reservations about Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal ahead of the legislative session where it may come to the floor. None of the three committed to officially supporting or opposing whatever bill is put forward next year.

Lee wants to expand a voucher program operating in Shelby, Davidson and Hamilton counties on a statewide basis. It would allow parents to chose between public and private education for their child, using tax money to cover the cost of private school tuition.

“It really is a nail in the coffin here if the school voucher program goes through,” said JCS school board member, Ginger Carter.

JCS leaders have told News Channel 11 the school system strongly opposes the program.

This school year was the first for districts to receive funding through the state’s new student-based funding formula, called Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA).

Because the formula uses student population to calculate a large portion of the funding distributed to local districts, if a student leaves a public school, some state funding will leave with them.

“This is sort of losing that money for public education, it is startling to think about it,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett told News Channel 11 in an earlier interview.

Board Chair Kathy Hall told legislators Friday the “huge program” would have a statewide effect.

“It was important for us to meet with them early and talk about what are the issues in this area and make sure that they have the information they need from us to really examine the proposal and determine what’s really best for our area,” Hall said.

Greeneville City Schools voted to oppose the program Dec. 5.

Crowe told JCS representatives he is waiting for plans to be finalized before developing an opinion on the voucher program. Crowe said the senate education committee that he’s a member of is unusually quiet right now.

Representatives Alexander and Hicks both agree with JCS on wanting to look at how to better the state’s education with what is in place now.

“If throwing money at these school systems has not worked for these failing schools, then let’s go figure out why the schools that are excelling, what they’re doing right,” said Alexander.

Hicks said similar state education restrictions and guidelines should be considered for private schools while loosening the ones for public schools.

“I think that if we’re going to have a conversation about school choice, then I do believe that accountability is a big part of that,” said Hicks. “It makes it hard for them to teach and teach in innovative ways. I think it’s hard to have innovation and education, and accountability all in the same sentence.”

No formal legislation has been written for school vouchers. JCS requested for legislators to allow the school system to respond once more details are in place.