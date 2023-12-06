JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Proposed legislation that would expand school vouchers in Tennessee could remain a hot topic as the 2024 legislative session approaches.

The Greeneville Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to oppose Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed expanded school voucher program.

Chairwoman Cindy Luttrell said after the meeting that it’s important to keep public dollars in public schools.

“I think it’s very important we that we are advocates for public dollars to go into our school system,” Luttrell said.

Dr. Jerry Boyd, Washington County, Tennessee School Superintendent, spoke with News Channel 11 before the Washington County School Board meeting Tuesday evening. Boyd said he has plenty of questions about the proposal.

“We’re under a lot more requirements and regulations and particularly a higher level of expectation on public transparency and accountability,” Boyd said. “That doesn’t seem to be the case in what’s been proposed for private schools and homeschooling.”

News Channel 11 has also spoken with area private school leadership, who have voiced their support of the program.

Greeneville City Schools, whose school board vote signaled opposition to the proposed school vouchers, is in State Rep. David Hawk’s (R-Greeneville) district.

Hawk said that he has historically opposed school vouchers in the past. His concern is that Gov. Lee’s plan goes beyond a failing school or a student in a failing school.

“If a student is in a good school system and the student is doing well, we’ve got to ask, ‘Why would they want a voucher?'” Hawk said. “So there may be something underlying that’s a deeper problem there.”

Other local lawmakers have also voiced their displeasure with the plan. State Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) said that he’s not in favor of the proposed school voucher plan.

“In East Tennessee, we rely heavily on our public schools to provide the much-needed education for our children,” Holsclaw said. “So we must strongly oppose the legislation from the Governor.”

Hawk said that his focus is to improve public schools and further work to improve underperforming public schools.

“How can we continue to get better and how can we challenge our students?” Hawk asked. “How can we challenge our teachers and challenge our school districts to rise to get better?”