School officials investigating potential threat at Virginia Middle School

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Schools is investigating a potential threat at Virginia Middle School.

This comes after school and police officials implemented additional security measures at Virginia High School on Monday due to a threat.

Monday night, the school system announced that it received “an anonymous, and third party tip of a potential threat at Virginia Middle School this evening.”

School officials are working with the FBI to identify the source of the report.

There will be extra police on hand at both Virginia Middle and High Schools. Middle school students and guests will be scanned with metal detectors.

Middle school students are being asked to leave all book bags at home and avoid wearing metal and unnecessary jewelry.

According to the school system, a reward will be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the alleged threats.