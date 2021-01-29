School leaders in Southwest Virgina hold organizational meeting for Region 7 Virtual Academy

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Educational leaders in Southwest Virginia made progress on creating a new permanent virtual school Thursday night.

School officials from District 7 met virtually to discuss the creation of the new online school.

Superintendents and leaders from Region 7 schools discussed plans for the new academy that would provide students with the option for virtual education.

The organizational committee discussed the hiring of a director for the academy and a possible transition to powering the school through the Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA).

Applications for the District 7 Virtual Academy would be made available in April, and the school would open in August at the start of the next school year.