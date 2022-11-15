WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.”

According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the release said the parent reported that her son had been “physically assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room.”

Due to the nature of the allegations, WCS said law enforcement officers were notified alongside the Department of Children’s Services.

“District officials were able to corroborate the allegation that one student had physically assaulted another,” the release said. “During the course of the investigation, other players were interviewed and two were found to have engaged in what was described as locker room ‘horseplay’ rather than bullying or harassment. School officials however, found this ‘horseplay’ to be inappropriate.”

There is no definition or mention of “horseplay” in WCS’s student handbook or board code of conduct.

According to the release, students involved in the incident were “disciplined in accordance with the school system’s code of acceptable behavior and discipline” and administrators took steps to prevent further incidents within the school’s athletic program.

“The safety and well-being of the students in Washington County Schools is and will always be our top priority. Out of respect for the privacy of the students and the families involved, no additional comments will be provided.” Washington County Schools

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.