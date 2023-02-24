RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) — The Tazewell County Public School district is conducting an investigation following an ‘incident’ at a high school basketball game on Thursday.

Various videos posted on social media appear to show the Richlands High School Girls’ Basketball coach engaged in a physical altercation with a spectator at Thursday’s game.

“While we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators, at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved,” stated the school district in part.

Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League (VHSL) told News Channel 11 the organization is aware of the incident and has seen the video. McCall stated the VHSL is in contact with the school.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Richlands High School principal Rickie Vencill and Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy for further comment.