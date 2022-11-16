WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High School students denying some rumors surrounding a reported locker room assault.

On Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) also announced it was investigating the incident.

The school system released a statement Tuesday, initially stating that an investigation had corroborated claims of a physical assault in the school’s locker room. WCS found that one member of the school’s football team had physically assaulted a teammate.

Two others were found to have engaged in what the school system described as “horseplay,” rather than bullying or harassment. School officials stated that they found the horseplay to be inappropriate.

All three students were reportedly disciplined in accordance with the district’s policy. The student determined by the school to have assaulted the other was also removed from the football team. WCS also reported it had taken steps to ensure a similar incident does not occur.

Wednesday morning, WCS provided News Channel 11 with a letter that officials sent to the parents of Daniel Boone students. The letter addressed what it described as rumors surrounding the incident.

“Rumors being spread concerning the use of a broomstick to physically assault any player are FALSE. Allegations that this incident involved a multitude of football players are FALSE.” Washington County Tennessee Schools

The school system wrote at the start of the letter that it was providing the information in an attempt to “quell the number of rumors and false allegations” involving members of the football team.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a release, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said his office had opened an investigation into “complaints of assaults on multiple students at Daniel Boone High School.” The WCSO reports it became aware of the alleged assaults on Nov. 7 after two separate parents filed reports of harassment and physical assaults by members of the football team.

Investigators stated in the release that the alleged assaults occurred while the players were left unsupervised on school grounds.

“This investigation is currently active and the public can be assured that if evidence shows that any adults or juveniles have committed a criminal act, charges will be filed immediately,” Sexton said.

The WCSO released no further information on its investigation.