BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the last weekend before heading back to class and a traffic alert is starting Monday for Vance Middle School in Bristol, Tennessee.

The construction of the new middle school has caused several road closures around the school on Edgemont Avenue.

The traffic map above shows the impacted areas due to that construction.

Parents who have questions are encouraged to contact Vance Middle School at 423-652-9449.