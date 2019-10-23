School buses in Kingsport, Bristol, Va., and Lee County included in recall

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — At least three area school systems have school buses that are included in a nationwide safety recall.

12 buses in Kingsport, 6 in Bristol, Virginia, and one in Lee County are affected.

Daimler Trucks issued a recall for about 54,000 Thomas Built school buses because the seats may have been made with materials that do not provide sufficient impact absorption in a crash.

Tuesday evening, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said the manufacturer will come on-site to fix the buses.

Until then, the buses will still be used.

A KCS spokesperson says the buses have seatbelts, which offer an added layer of protection.