1  of  2
Breaking News
Scott County authorities searching for man after reported home invasion shooting Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster

School buses in Kingsport, Bristol, Va., and Lee County included in recall

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
school-bus-nate_257963

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — At least three area school systems have school buses that are included in a nationwide safety recall.

12 buses in Kingsport, 6 in Bristol, Virginia, and one in Lee County are affected.

Daimler Trucks issued a recall for about 54,000 Thomas Built school buses because the seats may have been made with materials that do not provide sufficient impact absorption in a crash.

RELATED » Nationwide school bus recall claims students may not be adequately protected in case of a crash

Tuesday evening, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said the manufacturer will come on-site to fix the buses.

Until then, the buses will still be used.

A KCS spokesperson says the buses have seatbelts, which offer an added layer of protection.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss