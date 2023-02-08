WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue a survey of 20 acres of land adjacent to David Crockett High School.

The plot of land is up for sale at $20,000 per acre.

The board voted to move forward with a survey of the property before deciding how much, if any, of the land to purchase. Any land purchase will be done after the survey is complete.

Board members have considered the possibility of using the land to expand David Crockett’s campus.