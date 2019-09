MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Board of Education has voted to close Shady Valley Elementary School.

Board members voted 3-2 Thursday night.

The school will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

3-2 vote to close Shady Valley Elementary. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 12, 2019

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel was at tonight’s meeting. Look for her full report on WJHL.com and on News Channel 11 at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.