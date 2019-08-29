School board approves plan for new Jonesborough school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Board of Education approved a proposal Thursday evening for a new Jonesborough K-8 school.

The school board approved the proposal 8-0.

The plan will now go to the county commission, where it will be considered by the Health, Education, and Welfare Committee.

If that committee approves it, it will then go to the Budget Committee and then to the full commission.

The meeting room at the Washington County Department of Education is almost full at the Board discusses the Jonesborough k-8 plan for the first time.

