School board appoints Brian Dean as division superintendent of Lee County Public Schools

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new division superintendent has been appointed for Lee County Public Schools.

According to a release from LCPS, the school board appointed Brian Dean as the new division superintendent at Thursday night’s meeting.

The release states Dean has been serving as the interim superintendent since January 15.

“Mr. Dean has been an asset to LCPS for many years and his dedication to Lee County has been proven. I’m confident we can move forward – getting back in the full swing of things, putting our students first!” Board Chairman and District I representative Mike Kidwell stated in the release.

The release states Dean has served as LCPS’ Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the last three years. He served in multiple roles in education throughout the district in his 23-year career.

Dean received a Bachelor of Science Degree in History from ETSU in 1997 before earning his Master’s in Education from Lincoln Memorial University. Dean also has a Education Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial.

The release states he both a Lee County native and an alumnus of Lee High School from the class of 1992.

“I am very humbled and grateful to be given the opportunity to serve Lee County Public Schools as Division Superintendent. It is a privilege to work with both students and staff who have shown just how resilient and earnest they are in their educational pursuits,” said Dean.