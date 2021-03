SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Rich Valley Elementary and Northwood Middle School will be on a 2-hour delay schedule on Thursday, March 25.

According to a notice from the Smyth County School Board, the schools will be on the delayed schedule due to power outages at both schools.

No other schools in the district are affected.