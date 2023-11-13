GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Professor Dustin Fincher lost his life to cancer in 2022, his family started the Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Foundation to raise scholarship money for students at Walters State Community College.

“We held a car show last October, and so we raised some money, and we want to give it away to some students who are history majors here,” said Dustin’s cousin, Lisa Johnson. “Dustin had an extreme passion for cars, and he had love for Walters State.”

Fincher was a history professor at Walters State, something Johnson said he was extremely passionate about.

“We collected a nice amount and our goal now is to give away $2,000 this year, $2,000 next year and $2,000 in 2025,” said Johnson.

Emma Dalton and Kristen Cansler were the first students to receive $1,000 each from the foundation to go toward their education.

Emma Dalton, who is majoring in history at the community college, told News Channel 11 that she is grateful for the foundation and the funding she has received.

“It means a lot,” said Dalton. “It helps so much for books, travel and everything.”

Those close to Fincher said the memorial scholarship helps the professor’s legacy live on at the school in which he passionately taught.