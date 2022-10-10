GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education.

The ‘Unplanned’ Movie Scholarship by Heartbeat International is awarded to mothers to help them get through school. Fraser, a single mother, was presented with the scholarship at the Hope Center in Greeneville.

Ashley Bratcher, who starred in the movie ‘Unplanned,’ was there to present Fraser with the scholarship.

“We get a lot of applications, and Hollie’s application really stood out because of the relationship that she has here at the center and the different things that she has overcome in her life,” Bratcher said. “Being a single mom, really surviving some trauma in her life and choosing to have her baby regardless. She’s going to nursing school, and we love to see women turn around and give back, and that’s Hollie’s heart in all of this too.”

Fraser said she decided to pursue nursing after the theater shooting.

“I could have taken so many other paths, but that’s why I want to be a nurse,” she said. “To be there for the people on their hardest day, when they don’t have somebody that is there for them.”

Now, she will be able to continue her education with the help of the scholarship.

“School isn’t cheap, so it’s massive for me,” Fraser said. “I was trying to figure out, how am I going to pay for my next semester of nursing school, because I got this semester figured out, how am I going to do the next one? Now I know I can do it, so it is such a relief to not have to stress about it as much.”