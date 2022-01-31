Scholarship at ETSU being established in memory of broadcaster Tim Cable

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fundraising is underway to establish a scholarship in memory of Tim Cable, the popular Tri-Cities broadcaster who died in 2021.

The Tim Cable Memorial Scholarship at East Tennessee State University will be awarded to an ETSU broadcasting student.

His wife, Christinia Cable, established the scholarship. A fundraising website says the scholarship will go to “a student majoring in any area of Broadcasting, who shows promise in their storytelling and communication abilities, and enthusiasm for the broadcasting profession.”

Tim died in September 2021 of complications from COVID-19.

Tim was the morning host and frequent play-by-play announcer on WJCW radio.

For years, he anchored and gave weather and sports coverage on News Channel 11 WJHL-TV. His popular feature series “Cable Country” remains a viewer favorite.

The fundraising goal is $25,000. Donations can be made through a fundraising website.