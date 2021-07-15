SCHEDULE: What is there to do each day during Fun Fest?

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizers are getting ready to celebrate “40 years of fun” at the 2021 Fun Fest.
The Kingsport event runs from July 16 through July 24, and each day features different attractions.
Below is a list of key events happening each day during Fun Fest:
Friday, July 16
Saturday, July 17
Sunday, July 18
- Outdoor Volleyball Tournament
- Miss Kingsport/ Miss Sullivan County 2022 Scholarship Pageant
- Adult One-Pitch Softball Tournament
- Gospel Music Concert
Monday, July 19
Tuesday, July 20
Wednesday, July 21
Thursday, July 22
Friday, July 23
- Sunset Concert Series: Old Crowe Medicine Show with Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
- Hot Air Balloon Glow
Saturday, July 24
- Breakfast with the Balloons
- Hot Air Balloon Rally
- Pickle In the Park
- Downtown Rotary River Race
- Sunset Concert Series: Darius Rucker with Jake Hoot
- Eastman Fireworks Spectacular
There are several more events each day! Click here to see a full list of events.