Schedule: Fun Fest events kick off Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Fun Fest kicking off Friday, excitement is buzzing through the air in Kingsport.

Of course, the Fun Fest Sunset Concert Series is set to kick off Thursday, July 18 with Newsboys and Andy Grammer taking the stage later.

There are tons of events to look forward to besides concerts, like the remaining block party events.

Here are just some of the can’t-miss events happening during Fun Fest this year:

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Fun Fest Parade presented by Food City (6:30 p.m)

Broad Street Boogie ft. Gump Fiction, Ultimate 90’s Experience (8 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Fun Fest Logging Competition (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Outdoor Volleyball Competition (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Chalk Walk (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Fun Fest Car Show (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Touch-A-Truck (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Crazy 8’s 8k Run (8:58 p.m. @ J. Fred Johnson Stadium)

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Food Truck Rodeo (noon – 4 p.m.)

Miss Kingsport/Miss Sullivan County 2020 Scholarship Pageant (2:30 p.m. @ Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center)

MONDAY, JULY 15

Picnic for the Physically and Mentally Challenged (5 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. @ Duck Island Rec Building at Warriors’ Path State Park)

Pet Dog Show (6 p.m. – 9 p.m. @ Allandale Mansion)

Harmony Fun Dinner and Show (6 p.m. @ Food City Press Room – 300 Clinchfield St.)

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Putt-Putt Tournament (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pool Party at Kingsport Aquatic Center (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Fun Fest Night at the Ballpark (6:30 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

The Taste (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Giant Screen Outdoor Movie (7 p.m. @ Fort Henry Drive at Memorial Park)

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Sunset Concert Series – Newsboys (7 p.m. @ J. Fred Johnson Stadium)

Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain Park (8 p.m.)

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Hot Air Balloon Glow (8 p.m.)

Sunset Concert Series – Tyler Farr (7 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Hot Air Balloon Rally (7 a.m.)

Cornhole Tournament (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Sunset Concert Series – Andy Grammer and Needtobreathe (7 p.m.)

For a full list of events, times, locations and sponsorships, go to the Fun Fest official website here.