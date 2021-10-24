Scary stories at the old Fort Watauga by the river

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Scary stories will be told at Sycamore Shoals State Park by the old Fort Watauga on the river on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The evening full of spooky tales, songs and stories will begin at 7:30 p.m. near the old fort.

Attendees will be able to hear stories at the amphitheater with the fort in the background, creating the perfect atmosphere for a spooky night, according to a release.

Five storytellers will take the stage. Dr. C. Keith Young, Catherine Yael Serota, Wallace Shealy, and the duo the Front Porch Storytellers, Mary Jane Kennedy and Chad Bogart.

The Fort Watugua Ampitheater offers bench-style seating which will also the opportunity for families to socially distance themselves.

The release also reminds viewers that it may be a bit chilly and to dress warmly.

Admission to the event is free. For more information, you are asked to contact Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.