1  of  21
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools TCAT Elizabethton The Learning Center - Castlewood TOP Academy Kingsport Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Scarves, gloves spread out around Bristol, Tenn. for those in need

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol Tennessee is again helping those in need to stay warm with their 5th annual Spread the Glove campaign.

The public is asked to donate gloves, scarves, hats, and other cold-weather items, which will then be tied to a downtown tree or lamp post.

Each donated item will have a tag that invites anyone that needs the item to take it with no questions asked.

“We know there are folks who don’t have everything they need and when you are homeless, you have to carry all your belongings, so it’s nice to have this opportunity to help people out,” said Bristol Mayor Margaret Feierabend Tuesday at the Downtown Center in Bristol.

Donation bins have been placed throughout the city including City Hall, Slater Community Center and the city’s five fire stations on Bluff City Highway, King College Road, 17th Street, Exide Drive, and Highway 11W across from The Pinnacle.

New and gently used items are also accepted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss