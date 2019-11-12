Scarves, gloves spread out around Bristol, Tenn. for those in need

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol Tennessee is again helping those in need to stay warm with their 5th annual Spread the Glove campaign.

The public is asked to donate gloves, scarves, hats, and other cold-weather items, which will then be tied to a downtown tree or lamp post.

Each donated item will have a tag that invites anyone that needs the item to take it with no questions asked.

“We know there are folks who don’t have everything they need and when you are homeless, you have to carry all your belongings, so it’s nice to have this opportunity to help people out,” said Bristol Mayor Margaret Feierabend Tuesday at the Downtown Center in Bristol.

Donation bins have been placed throughout the city including City Hall, Slater Community Center and the city’s five fire stations on Bluff City Highway, King College Road, 17th Street, Exide Drive, and Highway 11W across from The Pinnacle.

New and gently used items are also accepted.