Scarecrow Skedaddle draws hundreds to Founders Park Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital hosted their annual Scarecrow Skedaddle at Founders Park Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the race, fun run/walk and modified race.

Money raised by a $10 entry fee benefits the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“I ran the race and cheer for the first race. this our first year cheering for it. I think it was really fun and i think its like a good cause,” Runner Kasey Cunningham said.

The event allows children and adults of all abilities to take part in an afternoon of exercise and fun.