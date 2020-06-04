SBA offers disaster assistance for several Kentucky, Tennessee & Virginia counties affected by February storms

(WATE) — The U.S. Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance to several Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia counties’ businesses and residents after severe storms from Feb. 3 through Feb. 29.
Businesses and residents can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA, according the Administrator Jovita Carranza on Wednesday.
Counties that are covered:
Kentucky:
- Bell
- Harlan
- Whitley
- Clay
- Knox
- Laurel
- Leslie
- Letcher
- McCreary
- Perry
Tennessee:
- Campbell
- Claiborne
Virginia:
- Lee
- Wise
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Kentucky with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”Administrator Jovita Carranza
The SBA says:
In accordance with health precautions for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the SBA will not establish a field presence to assist survivors. However, SBA will continue to provide first class customer service and conduct outreach virtually with webinars, skype calls, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance.
To this end, SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC) to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ and there are virtual customer support representatives available to assist applicants with completing the online application.
The VDLOC information: Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC) Open: Monday –Friday Hours: 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays FOCE-Help@sba.gov. Phone: 470-363-5611, 571-422-6078 or 571-422-7312 These services are only available for the Kentucky disaster declaration as a result of the Severe Storms, Flooding, Flash Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides from Feb. 3 through Feb.29, 2020, and not for COVID-19 related assistance.SBA
