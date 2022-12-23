JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With frigid temperatures happening across the region, many who care for livestock in the area are making sure their animals stay warm and well cared for.

News Channel 11 spoke with Sayland Dairy Farm in Jonesborough about how they prepared their cattle for the drop in temperatures.

“Well we just put a little extra bedding and they do a lot more eating. To prepare for it, [the cattle] knew a day ahead, I believe, that it was coming,” said Michael Saylor, a dairy farmer at Sayland Dairy Farm.

Saylor said the wind affects the cattle more than the cold temperatures.

“I don’t think [temperatures] really affects them but the wind, it’s probably the worst thing, the temperature doesn’t really matter,” said Saylor. “They just eat a little more to create that extra body heat.”

Saylor encourages others to make sure their livestock is well-fed during this cold weather.