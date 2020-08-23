Save Our Children: Locals host rally to raise awareness about child sex trafficking

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following the nationwide uproar surrounding child sex trafficking, locals decided to take it to the streets with signs in-hand to raise awareness.

One of the first Tri-Cities Save the Children Marches ensued Saturday afternoon on Broad Street, where a handful of protesters held signs that read “Real men don’t buy children” and “Break the silence.”

News Channel 11 spoke with rally member Bridgett Gray, who said many have remained silent in regard to the issue for long enough.

“We’re tired of being silenced by social media,” Gray said. “We’re not going to be quiet anymore. We want to stand up for the voiceless; they can’t stand up for themselves, but we can stand up for them.”

These rallies have broken out on a national level following the temporary block Facebook placed on the hashtag #SaveTheChildren.

Child sex trafficking refers to the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting of a minor for the purpose of a commercial sex act. Offenders of this crime who are commonly referred to as traffickers, or pimps, target vulnerable children and gain control over them using a variety of manipulative methods.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, every two minutes, a child is bought or sold for sex in the United States, and the average age of children sold for sex is 13 years old.

The TBI lists human trafficking as the second-fastest growing criminal industry.

