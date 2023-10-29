COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Coeburn Police Department with assistance from the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting that took place Saturday night on Front Street.

A post by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office states that at around 10:52 p.m., officers “discovered a subject lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head.” The post goes on to say the victim was stabilized and transported to a trauma center where he was in critical condition.

According to a post by the Coeburn Police Department, officers responded to the shooting call inside the town limits. The post states, “As of today [Sunday] no arrests have been made and there is an ongoing investigation underway.” No physical description of a possible suspect was provided by police.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 276-328-3756 or email at crimetips@wiseso.net.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available. News Channel 11 has reached out to Coeburn PD and the VSP for additional details.