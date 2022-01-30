Saturday night fire destroys Erwin home

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fanning Avenue in Erwin on Saturday night, according to the Erwin Fire Department.

Crews were on scene for about five hours, however, the house was a complete loss, according to the fire department.

There were no injuries caused by the fire, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

In addition to the Erwin fire Department, the Southside Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, and Unicoi Fire Department responded to the incident.

