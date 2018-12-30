Saturday night fire damages home in Carter County

Fire caused extensive damage to a Carter County home Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to 263 Big Springs Road around 7:40 p.m.

Deputy Chief Robert Cochran with the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department believes the fire started in the home’s laundry room and spread to the kitchen.

According to Cochran, no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. He says firefighters got there quick, but more than half of the home ended up with smoke and heat damage.

West Carter County, Hampton Valley Forge, and Central volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.