Saturday marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(WJHL) — January 9 marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day every year, according to the National Day Calendar.
The U.S. Department of Justice recognizes this day as a day to show appreciation to the law enforcement responders who work within their communities.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office released the following ways to thank law enforcement professionals:
- Wear blue in support of law enforcement
- Send a card or letter of support to your local police department, county sheriff, tribal or state agency
- Tell an officer “thank you”
- Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media
- Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement
- Turn your social media channel blue
- Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied