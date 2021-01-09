Saturday marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(WJHL) — January 9 marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day every year, according to the National Day Calendar.

The U.S. Department of Justice recognizes this day as a day to show appreciation to the law enforcement responders who work within their communities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released the following ways to thank law enforcement professionals:

  • Wear blue in support of law enforcement
  • Send a card or letter of support to your local police department, county sheriff, tribal or state agency
  • Tell an officer “thank you”
  • Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media
  • Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement
  • Turn your social media channel blue
  • Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied

