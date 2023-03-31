1993: Alan Kulwicki, driver of the #7 Hooters Ford Thunderbird competes during a race in 1993. (Photo by Bill Hall/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday will mark 30 years since NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki and three others were killed when their plane crashed while flying to the Tri-Cities.

The April 1, 1993 crash also claimed the lives of Mark Brooks and Dan Duncan, two executives from Hooters, which sponsored Kulwicki, and pilot Charlie Campbell.

Hooters 500 winner Bill Elliott, left, and NASCAR Winston Cup champion Alan Kulwicki celebrate in Victory Lane following the Hooters 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Nov. 15, 1992. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The four were flying from Knoxville to the Tri-Cities after Kulwicki made an appearance at a Hooters restaurant there ahead of the Food City 500 at Bristol.

Their plane crashed in a field near Blountville about five miles from the airport.

Kulwicki was 38 years old.

NASCAR says a video honoring Kulwicki will be shown before the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9.