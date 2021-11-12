Santa Trian will soon be making return to Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The yearly tradition of the Santa Train will continue starting Nov. 20.

The train makes its rounds each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving delivering clothing food, clothing, candy, toys and gifts to thousands of people around the area, according to the event’s Facebook page.

A social media post states that there will be four locations open for gift pickup between the hours of 8 and 10 a.m. Those locations are:

Weber City Food City – located at 3004 US-23 Weber City, Va.

Clintwood Food City – located at 410 Chase Street Clintwood, Va.

St. Paul Food City – located at Wise Street St. Paul, Va.

Shelbiana Food City – located at 2138 South Mayo Trail Pikeville, Ky.

Once again, this year the Santa Train event will be held in a drive-through style, allowing participants to stay in their vehicles and receive gifts as they drive through the line.

Instructions provided on social media ask that participants stay in their vehicle the entire time, and the elves will direct you on where to go.

In addition, they ask that participants follow CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask while participating or entering the store.

As always, the post reminds the public to take plenty of photos to show off your experience with the Santa Train.