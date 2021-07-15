Santa Train to hold drive-thru distribution event in November

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Santa Claus will be coming to town in drive-thru style again this year.

According to a post from the Santa Train, the decision to remain drive-thru like last 2020’s season comes out of an abundance of caution for attendees, volunteers and employees.

The gift distribution event will be taking place at the following Food City locations:

Shelbiana Food City, 2138 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY

Clintwood Food City, 410 Chase St., Clintwood, VA

St. Paul Food City, 16410 Wise St., St. Paul, VA

Weber City Food City, 3004 US-23, Weber City, VA

The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Santa’s elves are set to hand out five thousand gift backpacks to children ages 2 through 12.

Appalachian Power, CSX, Food City, Your Kingsport Chamber and Soles4Souls are all sponsoring the event.